NewsDecember 10, 2020

Vehicle, motorcycle collision injures man

A vehicle-motorcycle collision on William Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday injured the motorcyclist. Authorities responded to the scene, in the 2100 block of William Street (near Hardees), and blocked off the eastbound lanes of the roadway. No information about the man's condition was available at the scene...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials treat an injured man at the scene of a vehicle-motorcycle collision. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of William Street about 2 p.m. Thursday.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials treat an injured man at the scene of a vehicle-motorcycle collision. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of William Street about 2 p.m. Thursday.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

A vehicle-motorcycle collision on William Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday injured the motorcyclist.

Authorities responded to the scene, in the 2100 block of William Street (near Hardees), and blocked off the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

No information about the man's condition was available at the scene.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel treat a man injured in a vehicle-motorcycle crash in the 2100 block of William Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel treat a man injured in a vehicle-motorcycle crash in the 2100 block of William Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

This story will be updated as details become available.

