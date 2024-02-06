Vehicle, motorcycle collision injures man

A vehicle-motorcycle collision on William Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday injured the motorcyclist.
Authorities responded to the scene, in the 2100 block of William Street (near Hardees), and blocked off the eastbound lanes of the roadway.
No information about the man's condition was available at the scene.
This story will be updated as details become available.
