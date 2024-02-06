Vehicle fire at apartment complex near Southeast Missouri State campus

Cape Girardeau fire captain Lucas Simmons, left center, empties excess water from hose lines after extinguishing a vehicle fire in a parking lot between two buildings at Collegewood Apartments on Monday in Cape Girardeau. Officials at the scene said no one was injured in the fire, but the 2009 Pontiac G6 was totaled. A neighbor initially reported the fire, which firefighters believe was started after leaking oil ignited under the hood of the vehicle. The fire spread to engulf the front of the vehicle while parked at the apartment complex, after the driver had gone inside. The owner of the vehicle said she got the vehicle about 30 days earlier. BEN MATTHEWS