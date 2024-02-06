Vehicle crashes into Jones Drug Store, none injured

No one was injured Wednesday afternoon after an elderly woman crashed her vehicle through the front entrance of Jones Drug Store in Jackson.

According to Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department, the woman had a possible medical issue causing her to crash into the front of the building. She wasn't injured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

"No charges are going to be filed or anything like that," Broch said. "It was just an accident."

Surveillance video showed the woman's car, a white Lincoln MKX, crash through the front door and into the front counter, narrowly missing a customer.

Kyle Rhymer, a technician at the drug store, was working inside the building when the crash occurred.

Shelving behind the main counter was damaged after an elderly woman crashed her vehicle through the front of Jones Drug Store on Wednesday in Jackson. J.C. Reeves

"I was back here when it all happened, and I don't even remember the sound." Rhymer said. "That's the thing, I don't remember the noise, because it was a huge cluster of stuff falling and glass everywhere. I looked up and I didn't even see the car, I just saw the ceiling falling."

Brian Thompson, owner/pharmacist at Jones Drug Store, said the woman had blacked out as she was trying to park and hit the accelerator.

"Just a freak accident," Thompson said. "It was just a little old lady that was coming in here to buy some over-the-counter stuff, not even a customer of ours, and blacked out by the time she tried to park. She blacked out, hit the gas pedal and just drove straight through."

A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer whose office is next door to the drug store immediately rushed over to check on the driver, according to Thompson.