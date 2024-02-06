Vehicle crashes into Charleston store, injures several

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store, injuring several people Saturday in Charleston.
According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, the one-vehicle crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. at McClain's Food Center on South Main Street. A vehicle drove into the building, injuring several people, Hearnes said.
The Mississippi County Rescue Squad, Sikeston (Missouri) Rescue Squad and South Scott County Ambulance assisted, according to Hearnes.
Further information was unavailable,, and the incident remains under investigation, the police chief said.