News August 9, 2022

Vehicle crashes into Charleston store, injures several

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store, injuring several people Saturday in Charleston. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, the one-vehicle crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. at McClain's Food Center on South Main Street. A vehicle drove into the building, injuring several people, Hearnes said...