Vehicle crashes into Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel work Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, to patch the side of the Andy's Frozen Custard building in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle backed into the building, creating a sizable hole in its southern wall. Bobby Newton, spokesman for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said a vehicle backed into the building. No one was injured in the incident. Rick Fahr