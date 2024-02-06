All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2021

Vehicle crash along LaCroix Creek results in vehicle under overpass

Both occupants in a vehicle wreck Sunday were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash landed them under the overpass along LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said officers were dispatched to the area of North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle accident...

Brooke Holford
story image illustation

Both occupants in a vehicle wreck Sunday were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash landed them under the overpass along LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said officers were dispatched to the area of North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle accident.

"Officers arrived and discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed along LaCroix Creek under the overpass," Hann said.

According to Hann, both occupants were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the matter is being investigated by the police department.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

