Vasquez soaks up experience as rodeo general chairman

SIKESTON -- Tennessee native Ethan Vasquez said he knows how rare it is to be general chairman of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and not be from Sikeston -- and it's an opportunity he's extremely proud and grateful to have this year.

"It's phenomenal to be in this position, and it's very, very humbling not even being from here to sit in this position," Vasquez said just before the 71st Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 9. "This place, in this small town, has brought so much to our community and was built on the hard work of its members and the excellent leadership of past chairmen."

The rodeo ends Saturday, Aug. 12.

A west Tennessee native, Vasquez moved to Sikeston 13 years ago after meeting his wife, Heather, who is a Sikeston native. The agricultural salesman said he was introduced to the Sikeston organization by older Jaycee members, or "Roosters". He started coaching Jaycee Little League football and became more involved in the organization each year.

"I ran for the executive board on the club side and became vice president and then became president in 2020, and then I decided to run for rodeo co-chairman," he recalled.

Vasquez served as the rodeo co-chair in 2022, which helped prepare him for his role as general chairman this year.

"It's a learning experience," he said. "You try the ins and outs of everything that goes on each week. You try to grasp it, hold on to it and make notes. You hope you got the guys -- and we do -- that will implement their jobs and make the rodeo a success going forward."

Work as the general chairman typically begins even before one rodeo ends. Vasquez estimated rodeo preparations typically take 16 months.

"It's been really great," Vasquez said about his time as general chair. "I've got a good co-chairman, Clay Driskill, behind me. It's made my life a little easy going forward. It's the whole committee getting behind you and doing the things in each area of preparation for this place. It's just guys giving back."

The most challenging part of his tenure, Vasquez said, was trying to keep everyone happy. The other big challenge, he said, was the 11 inches of rain that fell earlier in the month and flooded parts of Sikeston just days before the rodeo.

"Arena prep with the weather has been stressful," he said.

However, Vasquez credited the Jaycee members and City of Sikeston employees for helping get the rodeo grounds ready for this week's event.

"The guys jumped in and went to work on the drainage system and pumping water out of our ditches and arena and got it gone," Vasquez said. "The City of Sikeston and BMU (Board of Municipal Utilities) coming out to help us also was huge. I can't thank them enough."

Crews worked for three days to get water off the rodeo grounds, he said.