Vasquez soaks up experience as rodeo general chairman

SIKESTON -- Tennessee native Ethan Vasquez said he knows how rare it is to be general chairman of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and not be from Sikeston -- and it's an opportunity he's extremely proud and grateful to have this year.
"It's phenomenal to be in this position, and it's very, very humbling not even being from here to sit in this position," Vasquez said just before the 71st Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 9. "This place, in this small town, has brought so much to our community and was built on the hard work of its members and the excellent leadership of past chairmen."
The rodeo ends Saturday, Aug. 12.
A west Tennessee native, Vasquez moved to Sikeston 13 years ago after meeting his wife, Heather, who is a Sikeston native. The agricultural salesman said he was introduced to the Sikeston organization by older Jaycee members, or "Roosters". He started coaching Jaycee Little League football and became more involved in the organization each year.
"I ran for the executive board on the club side and became vice president and then became president in 2020, and then I decided to run for rodeo co-chairman," he recalled.
Vasquez served as the rodeo co-chair in 2022, which helped prepare him for his role as general chairman this year.
"It's a learning experience," he said. "You try the ins and outs of everything that goes on each week. You try to grasp it, hold on to it and make notes. You hope you got the guys -- and we do -- that will implement their jobs and make the rodeo a success going forward."
Work as the general chairman typically begins even before one rodeo ends. Vasquez estimated rodeo preparations typically take 16 months.
"It's been really great," Vasquez said about his time as general chair. "I've got a good co-chairman, Clay Driskill, behind me. It's made my life a little easy going forward. It's the whole committee getting behind you and doing the things in each area of preparation for this place. It's just guys giving back."
The most challenging part of his tenure, Vasquez said, was trying to keep everyone happy. The other big challenge, he said, was the 11 inches of rain that fell earlier in the month and flooded parts of Sikeston just days before the rodeo.
"Arena prep with the weather has been stressful," he said.
However, Vasquez credited the Jaycee members and City of Sikeston employees for helping get the rodeo grounds ready for this week's event.
"The guys jumped in and went to work on the drainage system and pumping water out of our ditches and arena and got it gone," Vasquez said. "The City of Sikeston and BMU (Board of Municipal Utilities) coming out to help us also was huge. I can't thank them enough."
Crews worked for three days to get water off the rodeo grounds, he said.
"The rodeo goes on rain or shine," Vasquez said. "We have the proper public safety personnel in place in case an event does happen."
The general chairman said among his most proud accomplishment during his tenure was getting behind the rodeo circuit cowboys and cowgirls by adding $10,000 to the purse this year for a grand total of $110,000.
"Being this late in the season, we get a lot of top cowboys and cowgirls trying to punch their ticket to get to the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) because we're a high-paying purse, and it (winning) could be real beneficial to them this late in the rodeo season," Vasquez said.
Rodeo participants often provide positive feedback about their Sikeston rodeo experience, he said.
"We try to go out of our way to make it hospitable for everybody who comes into town -- just treat them like a human being -- and just enjoy yourself," he said.
In addition to being a sought-after rodeo for cowboys and cowgirls to compete in, Vasquez said rodeo organizers from other states such as Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma also look at Sikeston's rodeo to improve theirs.
"We have other rodeo committees that come to Sikeston and learn about our rodeo that they may not be doing at theirs. They came to see what Sikeston's rodeo is about," he said.
As this year's rodeo winds down, Vasquez said he has full faith in Driskill serving as next year's general rodeo chairman.
"Clay and I coached Little League football together in this organization," Vasquez said. "We sat on the executive board together, and we have a tight relationship. I couldn't be prouder for him to take over the reins next year. It's going to be a great one. He's been the backbone for me, and we've worked really, really well together."
Vasquez also credited his wife for helping him get through the busy year. She and their daughter, Emrys, along with other family and friends have been front and center this week to support him, he said.
"You've got to have a strong woman at the house to get behind you because this position can be very, very trying," Vasquez said. "It's tough for your wife to have a rodeo chairman -- not only a Jaycee member -- because the commitment of time is through the roof. She's been my rock for a long time. She means the world to me, and I wouldn't trade it for nothing. She's been behind me, too, during the trying times."
Vasquez also reflected on the organization's impact.
"It's phenomenal what the Jaycee organization does for the surrounding community, and it's not only in Sikeston," he said. "All that we do to give back to the community is second to none. It's just a great, great organization we have here."
And it's one he's proud to be a part of, Vasquez said.
"Our Jaycee members spend a considerable amount of time making sure this rodeo is a success. They each understand the importance of this event to the community and work tirelessly to make sure it is an unforgettable year in and year out."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.