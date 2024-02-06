Variants blamed for COVID-19 spike in northern Missouri

This story has been edited to correct the vaccination rate for the total U.S. population.

O’FALLON, Mo. — Two neighboring counties in rural northern Missouri are seeing big increases in COVID-19 cases, spikes blamed in part on new variants of the virus, and in part on the behavior of residents.

Health officials in Linn and Livingston counties are urging precautions to slow the spread of the virus, though they’re not certain residents will follow that guidance — both counties lag well behind the state and national averages in vaccinations.

The COVID-19 hub for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday showed Livingston County with 348 cases per 100,000 residents over for the seven-day period ending Sunday, and Linn County with 243 cases per 100,000. The statewide average for the period was 27 cases.

The two counties combined have 27,000 residents. Both are a little more than 100 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Health officials in Livingston and Linn counties blame variants of the virus first identified in the U.K. and India. The World Health Organization says both variants are concerning because they appear to spread easily.

Sherry Weldon, administrator of the Livingston County Health Department in Chillicothe, said the outbreak’s spread has come not from any single event but from several modest-sized gatherings.

“We’re not seeing a specific hotspot,” Weldon said. “We’re seeing several from churches, a business might have a few, but we’re also seeing a husband and wife and four of their kids.”