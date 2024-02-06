Vargas urges vaccinations as Southeast students return nears

This story is updated.

Joining Gov. Mike Parson and a chorus of other public officials advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas has added his voice as the school prepares to receive students for the fall 2021 semester later this month.

In a 90-second video emailed midweek to the current student body, Vargas, president since 2015, made a strong case to those who may be vaccine-hesitant.

"Remember, the virus is less likely to spread the more people are vaccinated, which means we can get to in-person events, we can have classes in-person (and) we can just get back to a more normal environment. As you all know, many people lost relatives, they lost friends, to the pandemic, and so did I. Fortunately, we now have the vaccine that protects us all, so let's take advantage of it," he said.

Vargas said the situation is different from April 2020, when Parson instituted a state stay-at-home order and Southeast went to all-virtual classes.

"Early in the pandemic, young people were thankfully not affected too much but with the new variants in the virus, young people are starting to get affected more significantly, so we need to be careful with it," he said.