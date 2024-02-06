All sections
NewsAugust 6, 2021

Vargas urges vaccinations as Southeast students return nears

This story is updated. Joining Gov. Mike Parson and a chorus of other public officials advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas has added his voice as the school prepares to receive students for the fall 2021 semester later this month...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri University president Carlos Vargas
Southeast Missouri University president Carlos VargasAaron Eisenhauer ~ B Magazine

This story is updated.

Joining Gov. Mike Parson and a chorus of other public officials advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas has added his voice as the school prepares to receive students for the fall 2021 semester later this month.

In a 90-second video emailed midweek to the current student body, Vargas, president since 2015, made a strong case to those who may be vaccine-hesitant.

"Remember, the virus is less likely to spread the more people are vaccinated, which means we can get to in-person events, we can have classes in-person (and) we can just get back to a more normal environment. As you all know, many people lost relatives, they lost friends, to the pandemic, and so did I. Fortunately, we now have the vaccine that protects us all, so let's take advantage of it," he said.

Vargas said the situation is different from April 2020, when Parson instituted a state stay-at-home order and Southeast went to all-virtual classes.

"Early in the pandemic, young people were thankfully not affected too much but with the new variants in the virus, young people are starting to get affected more significantly, so we need to be careful with it," he said.

Noting he and his wife, Pam Vargas, have received their vaccine doses, the Mexico-born head of Southeast said the couple is looking forward to attending sporting events, meetings of campus organizations and other in-person activities.

SEMO's fall semester begins on Aug. 23 with a full slate of in-person classes scheduled.

The university has announced the following no-appointment necessary, walk-in vax clinics:

  • 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Student Recreation Center.
  • 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 16, International Village
  • 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 17, River Campus
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, University Center Program Lounge
  • Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 30, River Campus
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Towers Complex

Vargas pointed the student body to two websites for more information about COVID response: www.semo.edu/covid and www.covidvaccine.mo.gov/facts/.

Reporter Jeff Long is a part-time faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University.

