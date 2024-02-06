Vargas to address chamber's First Friday Coffee

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee program this week will feature remarks by Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, who will comment about various programs and activities at the university.
The monthly chamber gathering will take place Friday at the Isle Casino Event Center and is open to chamber members and their guests. Doors open at 7 a.m. with the program scheduled for about 7:30 a.m.
Normally held on the first Friday of each month, the July program was moved to the second Friday to avoid the Independence Day holiday weekend.