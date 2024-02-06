Missouri Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ fiscal 2019 budget plan would result in less state funding for Southeast Missouri State University in the fiscal year that begins July 1, the schoolï¿½s president said.

Greitens proposed $28.7 billion budget for fiscal 2019 would give Missouriï¿½s public colleges and universities $92 million less than originally budgeted for the current fiscal year and $68 million less than they actually are expected to receive based on cuts the governor previously made to the 2018 budget.

ï¿½I was hoping that it wouldnï¿½t be this bad,ï¿½ Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said.

If the governorï¿½s spending plan goes forward, Southeast would receive less funding in fiscal 2019 than it received this year, Vargas said.

ï¿½I think this could be quite a drastic reduction in our budget,ï¿½ he added.

He said the university has not calculated the amount Greitensï¿½ plan would cut in state aid for the school.

The university already has been forced to cut positions and even move to lay off staff to address funding cuts in the current fiscal year, school officials said.

The governorï¿½s spending plan for public colleges and universities also would carve out 10 percent of the funding, which schools could receive if they meet performance standards, Vargas said.

As a result, Southeast and other schools would see reduced funding that ï¿½we could earn backï¿½ if they meet performance criteria.

ï¿½I think there is an idea that the money would go into a (funding) pool that would be used to help institutions that are having difficulties,ï¿½ Vargas said. But none of that has been spelled out, he said.

Vargas and other university presidents plan to testify before a House committee this week.

He said he will tell lawmakers the governorï¿½s budget plan ï¿½makes it very difficult for us to continue to operate and produce the type of graduates that the state needs.ï¿½

While Southeast and other schools face the prospect of sizable state funding cuts, state law also limits tuition increases.