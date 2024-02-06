Vargas: Southeast faces $4.4M cut in state funding

Southeast Missouri State University would see a $4.4 million cut in state funding for fiscal year 2018 under Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' proposed budget, according to university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto.

The governor has recommended a 9 percent reduction in the base budget appropriation for Southeast, Vargas wrote in an email to faculty, staff and students on Friday.

Under the governor's proposal, Southeast would receive $44.8 million in state funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The proposed funding cuts for Southeast are part of Greitens' plan to cut about $159 million in state aid for Missouri's public colleges and universities.

State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, objected to such large cuts to higher education.

Rep. Donna Lichtenegger

Public colleges and universities already have tightened their belts, she said.

"You can't take that much more out and not expect them to raise tuition," said Lichtenegger, who chairs the House committee on higher education.

The governor's proposed funding cuts are an obstacle to job growth, she said.

Colleges are "the economic and workforce engine of the state," Lichtenegger said.

Lichtenegger said she will seek to reduce the cuts during the appropriation process in the House.

Rep. Rick Francis

But state Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, suggested colleges can trim spending without raising tuition.

"I wish they would take a look internally at operations," he said.

The comments from Francis come on the heels of remarks last week by Greitens that colleges need to "tighten their belts" and operate more efficiently.

Francis said Southeast has benefited from significant state funding over the years.

"They have done pretty well," he said.