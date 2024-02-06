Vargas says no 'coverup' of sexual assault claims at Southeast

In his report Friday to the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents, president Carlos Vargas devoted his entire remarks to sexual misconduct allegations on campus highlighted in recent weeks on social media, particularly Facebook.

"We do not cover up anything, we report everything, and investigate it," said Vargas, who has led SEMO since 2015, noting he addressed an email letter this week to students about the matter.

"The issues are complicated and complex," he said, "(and) we are witnessing a lot of anger."

Vargas told regents he will become more personally involved in looking into the university's policies and procedures and will continue to meet with groups such as Redhawks Rising -- a student organization formed for, as its Facebook page asserts, "supporters and survivors of sexual assault."

Vargas said he will "work intensely" on the issue but added a caveat.

"I want to be as understanding as possible, but the final resolution cannot be predicted."

Diane Wood, president of Southeast's faculty senate, told regents she is a survivor of sexual assault.

"I can tell you it takes years to build back a sense of trust in others," said Wood, a biology professor, who suggested a way forward is to end "blaming" efforts and to stop taking a "defensive pose" when misconduct is raised.

"We should start asking, 'What can I do?'," said Wood, who added all in the university community should practice some self-reflection about their own conduct.

Elimination of majors/minors

In a voice vote that was not unanimous, the regents approved a "program prioritization" recommendation eliminating six degree programs and 27 minors entirely due to either a "long-term trend of low completers" or "low student interest and duplication of similar offerings."

Additionally, two undergraduate certificates are being cut due to an "extremely low number of students enrolled and competing," with one graduate certificate and 11 programs set to be "streamlined" due to insufficient enrollment.

The board was told there will be a "two-year teach out" for impacted students, allowing them to graduate in the existing program before it is cut or to switch to another degree.

Among the hardest hit programs: Engineering and Technology, with three majors and five minors cut; Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation, with one major and four minors cut; and Theatre and Dance, with one major and two minors eliminated.

The regents, in approving the recommendation, did vote to add the following programs: