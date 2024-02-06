Vargas receives 3-year contract extension from SEMO Board of Governors

Editor's note: This story has been updated to note Vargas is the seventh highest paid president among Missouri's 14 public four-year universities.

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas's contract has been extended by the Board of Governors for another three years.

Vargas's salary increase, according to the university, is equivalent to what the board approved for all Southeast employees and his contract extension is effective July 1 to June 30, 2025. The approval of the three-year rolling contract came after a self-assessment report, an assessment by the Board of Governors and his leadership of the university during the past year.

According to Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for marketing and communications at the university, Vargas's annual salary during the 2021-2022 school year was $314,948.27. Wells said the new contract takes the president's salary to $337,126.88 per year.