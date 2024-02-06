Vargas navigates "challenging" COVID-19 year

Speak to Carlos Vargas-Aburto, the 18th president of Southeast Missouri State University, for just a few minutes and variations of the same word pepper his conversation.

Challenging.

Vargas is missing this weekend's commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center.

The Mexico City native is in quarantine after learning Tuesday he had come into close contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is perhaps the first time in living memory SEMO's top administrator has missed graduation.

Being sidelined from one of the most high-profile duties of a university president is the cherry on top of an unprecedented COVID year.

"I haven't seen a more challenging time than this one," said Vargas, SEMO president since 2015 and a career educator who has also served in college administrative and teaching roles in Pennsylvania, Ohio and his native Mexico.

"There's nothing in my experience close to it (and) this situation is absolutely unique," he added.

Higher Ed struggles

Vargas was asked about a recent article in the Chronicle of Higher Education, anonymously quoting the president of a small college in Ohio, who told the periodical his institution "makes money on dorms, breaks even on dining and loses money on everything else -- including tuition."

Vargas, who reads CHE, said not all universities are the same.

"This is not the case for us, absolutely not," he said.

"I remain committed to not charging students any more for housing, meals and tuition than is strictly necessary," said Vargas, who pointed out he is the first member of his family of origin to go to college.