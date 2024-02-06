All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 3, 2020

Vargas compliments, pleads in pre-Thanksgiving message about coronavirus

In a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the university’s “Protect the Nest” COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance. “I know you are all tired and I understand that,” said Vargas, president since 2015, “but this is the time to focus on your health and safety for the last month of the semester.”...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas is seen during a news conference in January 2018 at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas is seen during a news conference in January 2018 at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

In a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the university’s “Protect the Nest” COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance.

“I know you are all tired and I understand that,” said Vargas, president since 2015, “but this is the time to focus on your health and safety for the last month of the semester.”

The Fall 2020 academic schedule was revised in June with Vargas’ administrative team deciding students will not return to campus after the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

Instead, post-Thanksgiving classes will be delivered virtually through online learning, Zoom meetings and returning assignments via email and through the learning management tool known as Moodle.

All final exams will be given online and the semester will end Dec. 11, a week earlier than originally slated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The decision to keep students away from campus after the Thanksgiving holiday was to prevent the possibility of bringing the coronavirus back to the university after the break.

Vargas, in his video, cautioned students about the reverse as they visit relatives over Thanksgiving.

“You don’t want to go home and put your family at risk,” said Vargas, who urged students in the meantime to “avoid large gatherings, wear your mask indoors, particularly in small spaces, and follow the ‘Protect the Nest’ plan.”

As of Monday, the university reported 41 active COVID cases: 32 students and nine staff. On Oct. 1, there were 87 active student cases. The low-water mark during the semester was 18 on Oct. 28, and the number has notably increased over the last week.

Since late July, Southeast has reported 388 total cases of COVID: 349 students and 39 staff.

Southeast student enrollment for the current semester is 9,603.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy