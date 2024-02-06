In a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the university’s “Protect the Nest” COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance.

“I know you are all tired and I understand that,” said Vargas, president since 2015, “but this is the time to focus on your health and safety for the last month of the semester.”

The Fall 2020 academic schedule was revised in June with Vargas’ administrative team deciding students will not return to campus after the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

Instead, post-Thanksgiving classes will be delivered virtually through online learning, Zoom meetings and returning assignments via email and through the learning management tool known as Moodle.

All final exams will be given online and the semester will end Dec. 11, a week earlier than originally slated.