Carlos Vargas-Aburto, Southeast Missouri State University president, has apologized for a Sept. 15 incident where he accepted a drink from a beer bong at a tailgate party ahead of Southeastï¿½s football game at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

In an email sent to colleagues and students from the presidentï¿½s office Friday, Vargas issued a statement detailing the incident, in which he was offered and accepted a drink of beer from a beer bong, a device normally associated with excessive or binge drinking, ï¿½which is conduct I do not condone.

ï¿½The above action projects an image that I am not proud of, is not flattering, and certainly not expected from the president of Southeast Missouri State University,ï¿½ he wrote in the statement.

As president of Southeast, he continued, he has a responsibility ï¿½to show with words and deeds that I live by and uphold the values and principles that we work very hard to instill and strengthen in our university community, in particular, our students.ï¿½

Vargas apologized for his action, calling it a ï¿½poor decision,ï¿½ offering his apology to the students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university, the board of regents and community at large.

THATS MY PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/9wjvn0gnyHï¿½ Barstool SEMO (@BarstoolSemo) September 22, 2018

