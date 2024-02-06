The renovations of Houck Field have hit a road block.

On Friday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas updated the Board of Governors on the renovation of Houck Stadium's south grandstand. Destruction began in early December and was completed by the first week of January.

Vargas said since the razing of the stadium, university officials have received two bids for the construction of the new stadium.

"In total, two bids were received, ranging from $15.5 to $16 million. They both exceeded the initial estimate of $7.4 million provided by Hollis and Miller's estimator in the fall," Vargas said. "We knew at the beginning of this process that we may see cost fluctuations due to labor and materials, and we were prepared to absorb some increases, however, not at the scale of what was in these bids."

Vargas said the original plan to have the replacement of the south grandstand by this fall "will not be fully realized."

Brad Sheriff, vice president of Finance and Administration, said the company of Hollis and Miller knew of many problems, such as the pandemic and supply-chain issues, when they offered their original estimate.

"Neither of those things were a surprise, all of those things were happening at the time they gave us the estimate," Sheriff said. "The only thing, honestly, the only thing they told us that was new that changed from the time [of] the estimates to the time of [the] bids was the tornadoes in western Kentucky putting that much more demand on construction and materials."

Sheriff said Hollis and Miller also cited the construction industry "has more work than it can handle" at this time. Sheriff assured the board they are "holding their [Hollis and Miller] feet to the fire" as they find a new way forward.

There is no date for the projected finish of the Houck Stadium. Director of Athletics Brady Barke said once the plan becomes more clear, students can possibly see an announcement of what happens next.

"I think we've tried to be transparent up to this point, even creating a webpage to kind of show people what we were envisioning," Barke said. "So I think as that picture becomes a little clearer for us, I anticipate that we'll do something very similar and try to provide updates to the community as a whole in terms of any design modifications we may have, and anticipated timelines and next steps."

New student meal plan

The board approved unanimously the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2023 Residence Life room and board plan, which will go into effect in the fall. The proposed year included the new block plan rate structure for meals.

The meal plans involve weekly classic or premium plans and also semesterlong plans.