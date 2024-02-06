Vanessa Hill: “Faith in God will get you through.”

If there is one thing Vanessa Hill from South Fulton, Tennessee, knows a lot about, it’s cancer. As a registered nurse, mom of three, and current patient of Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, she has been on a journey with cancer on and off for more than 13 years. And even though cancer has become a huge part of her life, she is choosing to make the best of it, by having a positive attitude and continuing to focus on her family and faith.

“A lot of people [who have cancer] say, ‘Why me?,’ and they don’t understand why I am so positive,” Hill says. “But if you’re negative or you surround yourself with negative people, you’re going to feel worse, and the outcomes are worse, too. I choose to believe that anything bad in life can result in something good.”

Hill attributes adopting two children as a positive outcome of her cancer. Knowing her specific type of cancer was fed by hormones in her own body, she made a decision early on in her journey to not have any more biological children. According to Hill, her adopted children were the “blessing after the storm.”

It was a storm that hit around 2007, when she was first diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, Stage 3B. At the time, her biological daughter was almost 4 years old, and Hill was just 27. It started with a lump she found in her left breast.