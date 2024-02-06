Vandeven: Greitens never shared his vision for education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri's recently ousted education commissioner, Margie Vandeven, said she had limited contact with Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff and is not aware of anything she did to cause his successful efforts to have her fired last week.

The state Board of Education voted Friday to fire Vandeven, after the governor maneuvered to appoint board members who supported his efforts to bring a new education commissioner to Missouri. But Vandeven said she and the governor never met to discuss his education goals, The Springfield News-Leader reported. The governor never expressed any concerns to her about her performance.

"I didn't have an identified person to work with specific issues on. I participated in cabinet meetings, but we didn't sit down and talk about education policy and what the governor's mission was for education," she said. "We hadn't gotten to that point yet. And I believe now, he was waiting."

The firing came after Greitens appointed 10 new members to the education board since July 31. Of the 10, two declined the appointments, one resigned amid pressure to support the firing and two were removed after alleging the governor's office pressured them to quickly fire Vandeven.

Because of those tactics, Vandeven said she wasn't surprised when she was fired and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had been preparing for "the fact that an agency has to be stronger than one person."

A spokesman for Greitens didn't immediately return requests for comment about Vandeven's remarks.