Vandalized Jewish cemetery in University City rededicated

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. -- A Jewish cemetery near St. Louis has been rededicated nearly six months after it was vandalized.

Law enforcement still is working to determine whether the tipping of more than 150 tombstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City in February was motivated by anti-Semitism.

The attack drew national attention, and Vice President Mike Pence visited the cemetery along with Gov. Eric Greitens to assess the damage and help clean the property.

The re-dedication Sunday came after months of fundraising, physical labor and the ongoing police investigation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.