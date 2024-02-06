All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 8, 2017

Vandalized Jewish cemetery in University City rededicated

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. -- A Jewish cemetery near St. Louis has been rededicated nearly six months after it was vandalized. Law enforcement still is working to determine whether the tipping of more than 150 tombstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City in February was motivated by anti-Semitism...

Associated Press

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. -- A Jewish cemetery near St. Louis has been rededicated nearly six months after it was vandalized.

Law enforcement still is working to determine whether the tipping of more than 150 tombstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City in February was motivated by anti-Semitism.

The attack drew national attention, and Vice President Mike Pence visited the cemetery along with Gov. Eric Greitens to assess the damage and help clean the property.

The re-dedication Sunday came after months of fundraising, physical labor and the ongoing police investigation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Speakers also recognized Tarek El-Messidi, a Muslim social-justice advocate from Philadelphia who helped raise $160,000 for restoration efforts at the cemetery within a few weeks of the vandalism.

"At the core, every human being has the right to rest in peace," El-Messidi said.

In addition to that money, the Jewish Federation raised almost $250,000.

That money will go toward security upgrades not just at Chesed Shel Emeth, but at all of the Jewish cemeteries around the St. Louis area.

"Our help had no barriers, no hate. Simply care, compassion and hope," said Rabbi Roxanne Shapiro, vice president of the St. Louis Rabbinical Association. "While God could not guard this sacred place from harm, God did send so many to repair, reclaim and rededicate. In this, a horrific act committed was toppled by acts of love and kindness. Hate did not win. Goodness prevailed."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy