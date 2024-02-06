Van Buren drive-in movie theater sells nostalgia and safety

The owners of 21 Drive-In near Van Buren, Missouri, aren’t yet sure what Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement reopening Missouri on May 4 will mean for their outdoor movie business, one of only nine drive-ins still operating in the Show Me State.

Parson’s decision doesn’t change the social-distancing mandate to keep at least 6 feet between people, which could create a temporary boon for drive-in theaters.

Given the continuing anxiety about the coronavirus, 21 Drive-In co-owner Jeff Riggs believes seeing a movie at a drive-in, in the short-term at least, may be a safer alternative to an indoor cineplex.

“Having someone close to you just doesn’t happen here,” said Riggs, 42.

“I think even when (indoor) theaters reopen, people will be hesitant to be boxed in with others,” he added.

Patrons await the dusk to see a movie at 21 Drive-In, near Van Buren, Missouri, in this undated photo. Photo courtesy of 21 Drive-in

Riggs bought the business, with a car park capacity of 700 cars, two years ago.

21 Drive-in, built in 1952, offers a traditional experience for watching movies in the night air.

“We still have functioning speaker posts, which most drive-ins don’t have now,” said Riggs, referring to the audio amplifier patrons can hang off their passenger side windows to listen to the movie.

“You can also hear the picture, with 5.1 digital surround sound, on your car radio,” said Riggs, who noted many patrons today prefer to turn up the volume and sit outside of their vehicles.

“You can’t go to a regular movie theater and build a blanket pallet in the back of a pickup,” Riggs said.

The drive-in owners are active on social media and their Facebook page has customers asking them to open early this season.

“Open early! Have an all-night pandemic special,” read one post.

Riggs said there is too much work to do to permit them to open before their projected 2020 debut May 21.

“We had some storms and we need to repair the big screen first,” he said.

Riggs said he doesn’t make any money from tickets, which are $5 on Thursdays and $8 on double-feature Friday and Saturday nights.

“Selling concessions, food, is the only opportunity to make a profit,” said Riggs, who is hoping Reynolds County will permit such sales, despite COVID-19 anxiety, by later in the month.