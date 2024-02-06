Valentine’s Day commercialism — and complaints — over a century old

Do you bemoan the commercial push of modern holidays? You would’ve had good company in 1925, when one Daily Republican writer dramatically lamented Valentine’s Day consumerism. Whatever happened to homemade cards?

Headlines in 1950 and 1975 put the spotlight on repeated floods and high school vocational training.

100 years ago

Feb. 14, 1925

• Proving that “kids these days” complaints are cyclical, The Daily Republican lamented the death of the handmade valentine and the commercialization of Valentine’s Day.

“The old and beautiful custom of the sender’s making his own tender missive with which to convey his passion to another is no more. Commercial instincts and printing houses have about replaced the home made valentine,” the writer said.

The shelves of valentines presented “endless variety, but very little novelty.” The most expensive ones went for $15. On the other end of the spectrum were inexpensive cards with popular comic characters, described as “hideous pictures, and doggerel verse.”

The exception to this holiday homogeneity were novelty “useful item” valentines shaped like combs, soap, breath lozenges, school books and more, accompanied by rhyming hints for the recipient to use the item more often.