Valedictorians lead the Class of 2020

One of Valle Catholic's three valedictorians, Lauren Staab was involved in cross country, basketball, track and field, choir, math team and National Honor Society.

In the fall, Lauren will be attending the University of Missouri as an undeclared arts and science major and would love to pursue a career in the science field. Her family and friends are the biggest inspiration to her, as she said they all teach her how to be a better person every day.

Hannah Drury, Valle Catholic

As one of Valle Catholic's valedictorians, Hannah Drury was involved with volleyball, dance team, softball, baseball team manager, Student Council, National Honor Society and math team. She received several academic awards in her classes and achieved top 10% in her class every year.

In the fall, she will attend the University of Arkansas to major in biomedical engineering with a minor in math. She hopes to be involved in medical research to better develop prosthetics and artificial organs. Her parents inspire her to work very hard and give back to the community, as her mother works two jobs, and her father works while volunteering as a firefighter.

Kayla Gentry, Clarkton High School

Class of 2020 valedictorian Kayla Gentry participated in volleyball, cheerleading, Beta Club, FCA, and Student Council at Clarkton. She received Player of the Year in volleyball her senior year, as well as several other athletic awards.

She is employed at Sterling Bank and plans to continue her career in banking. Kayla said she really enjoys the math aspect of the job, as well as the opportunity to work with people daily. Her biggest inspiration is her former teacher, Stephanie Geohagan.