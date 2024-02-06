Valedictorian wants to share her title

"Many people who were close to the top put in effort. I know people in that class who I truly believe could've been at the top and were smarter than me, but they didn't have the money for those dual-credit classes to help give them a boost," she said.

Fairness

Another reason why Dembowski wants to change the title is also because she thinks the current grading system in place is not fair to students without the ability to take dual-credit courses.

"I hate to say it, but I bought my way into being valedictorian," Dembowksi said, explaining that because she took college classes and worked part-time jobs to pay for them, they added points to her GPA, which not everyone has the circumstances to do. "And I don't think that what I did should have been possible."

Asher said while dual-credit classes weigh more on a student's GPA, there is a scholarship available to students who have a certain GPA and want to take the classes. Dembowski and Mitchem said they were not aware of the scholarship until it was too late.

When asked if the school advertises the scholarship to their students, Asher said, "You know, it's not something that we just say, hey, if you want to take a dual-credit course, we'll pay for it. Because then you know, you got people that don't, wouldn't take it seriously, you know, just sign up for it. So there's a whole bunch of factors that go into that. But, so do we advertise it? I mean, I would say probably not, but I mean ... we've had people take advantage of it."

Asher said he finds the grading system to be fair. He thinks the college classes should weigh more because they are a higher level than other classes offered. He also said administrators also don't always push students to go to college because there are other opportunities.

Overall, Dembowski said she wants to expand college opportunities for other students.

The valedictorian title gave her the opportunity for a full scholarship at Central Methodist University, which recognizes Missouri residents who obtained a minimum 4.0 GPA, a minimum 27 ACT score and valedictorian status.

Bell City High School Class of 2021 consisted of 22 students from a city of about 500 people in northeastern Stoddard County. Dembowski said allowing for more valedictorians could expand opportunities for the students and the community.

"Our town could be so much better if we started sending off kids with maximum opportunity, like how I'm trying to do for myself, and hopefully for future kids," she said. "And we come back to this town, bring in more money, bring in more income, you know, it's just bringing in more, sending it out and bringing it in."

The superintendent agreed.

"There's just two sides to it. You know, I understand where she's coming from," Asher said. "We're going to continue to look at ways to maximize opportunities for students, and if it comes up that her method is the best way to do that, then we will certainly look at trying to do that at a later date."