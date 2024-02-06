Vaccines not required for Fall 2021 semester at SEMO

As students receive housing assignments for the upcoming fall semester, there's always a question of which tasks to complete before move-in.

Planning new dorm decor? Check. Packing up belongings? Check. Settling any preliminary squabbles with roommates? Check, check and check.

What about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

At this point in time, students will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to moving into dorms in the fall, Southeast Missouri State University associate vice president for Student Life Bruce Skinner said.

"We aren't trying to create barriers for students to get here in terms of medical requirements," he said.

The decision rests on several factors, Skinner said.

As the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only currently approved under emergency use, he said there's questions surrounding whether the vaccine can legally be mandated outside of health care.

Skinner said the university also takes a minimal approach to requiring vaccinations; the meningitis vaccine is required per state law and is the only shot needed prior to moving on campus. Athletic or degree programs such as health care may require additional vaccination, but Skinner said the university avoids placing mass vaccine requirements on students. Although not required, Southeast encourages students to keep up with other recommended vaccinations, he said.