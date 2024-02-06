Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments

Individuals eligible for the clinics include health care workers, high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions, Missouri residents who are older than 65 and Missouri residents who fall into the Phase 1B, Tier 3 (critical infrastructure personnel).

To make an appointment for this clinics, visit SEhealth.org/COVID. Participants will need a valid email address, and must attest they qualify to receive the vaccine at this event. Appointments are required. Because of the demand for vaccines, walk-ins are not allowed..