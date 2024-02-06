All sections
NewsMarch 19, 2021

Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments

SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions, Missouri residents who are over age 65 and Missouri residents who fall into the Phase 1B, Tier 3 (critical infrastructure personnel)...

Southeast Missourian
Left, Diana Siebert receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine during a Broadway Pharmacy vacation clinic at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Left, Diana Siebert receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine during a Broadway Pharmacy vacation clinic at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic today in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday.

Individuals eligible for the clinics include health care workers, high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions, Missouri residents who are older than 65 and Missouri residents who fall into the Phase 1B, Tier 3 (critical infrastructure personnel).

To make an appointment for this clinics, visit SEhealth.org/COVID. Participants will need a valid email address, and must attest they qualify to receive the vaccine at this event. Appointments are required. Because of the demand for vaccines, walk-ins are not allowed..

