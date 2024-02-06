Vaccine clinic to target teachers, school staff

"We have been anxiously awaiting the opening of this phase," said Lee Schlitt, co-owner of Broadway and Park pharmacies. "Many of our local teachers have reached out to us and added their names to our wait list because they want to be vaccinated to help get our school systems back to a sense of normalcy," Schlitt added. "This is truly a community effort to vaccinate as many individual as possible. Both the Cape Public School System as well as the Jackson R2 School System are providing volunteers for the event. Our pharmacists will be working alongside school nurses throughout the day. This is a great testament to what we can do when we all work together."

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Appointments are available to any eligible community members who fall within any of the active Phases. Teachers and staff throughout Southeast Missouri will be vaccinated. Vaccinators will provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.calendly.com/parkrx/k-12-1st-dose-covid-19-vaccination-clinic.