KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vaccination rates vary widely across Missouri and Kansas as officials work to persuade more people to get the coronavirus shots.

Statistics on the vaccination campaign show some communities making good progress distributing the shots while other, often rural areas, lag behind. In Missouri, a 33-percentage point gap exists between the county with the highest vaccination rate and the lowest. In Kansas, that gap is 26 percentage points.

The disparity could lead to islands of places where new infections are limited because of vaccinations next to places continuing to see hospitalizations linked to the virus, The Kansas City Star reported.

"The higher vaccinated counties will have less disease and less impact," said Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.