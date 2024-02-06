Vaccination concerns brought before Jackson Board of Aldermen

Is the City of Jackson discriminating between city employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't?

The wife of at least one city employee thinks so and brought her concerns to the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night.

Employees in all city departments were notified last week that as of July 1 those who have received the vaccine would continue to be paid if they subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, employees who test positive who had not been vaccinated would have to use sick pay, vacation days or go on leave without pay until they recover.

"The city doesn't have the right to dictate people's medical choices, nor do you have the right to incentivize getting a non-FDA approved experimental vaccine," Leslie Hanna told the aldermen. "You're literally telling people to either put experimental drugs into their body or they're screwed."

Responding to Hanna's concerns, Jackson city administrator Jim Roach agreed the change that goes into effect next month is meant to incentivize employees to be vaccinated. However, he said the change will essentially be in line with the city's sick leave policy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If they (employees) have sick leave they're covered," Roach said.

"But not all of them have sick leave," Hanna responded and said the city received more than a half-million dollars in COVID relief funding in 2020 and is scheduled to receive more funding through the American Rescue Plan, money she said could more than cover any lost wages of city employees due to the virus.