All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 10, 2019

VA to hold enrollment event Friday in Cape

John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center will enroll eligible veterans for VA services Friday in Cape Girardeau. Veterans can enroll for services from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the VA clinic at 3015 William Street, across the parking lot from West Park Mall, VA officials said in a news release...

Southeast Missourian

John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center will enroll eligible veterans for VA services Friday in Cape Girardeau.

Veterans can enroll for services from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the VA clinic at 3015 William Street, across the parking lot from West Park Mall, VA officials said in a news release.

Dr. Patricia Hall, director of the Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based medical center, said, "This is a perfect time for Cape-area veterans to enroll for VA health care services."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hall said in the release the VA soon will announce plans for a new clinic that will "add services and convenience for enrolled veterans."

Friday's enrollment event offers "a great opportunity to beat the rush," she said.

Hall said confusion often surrounds eligibility for VA services, with some veterans believing they are not eligible if they have health insurance or do not have combat experience.

"This is your chance to help your fellow veterans, because, in general, the more patients we have, the more services we can offer," Hall said in the release.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy