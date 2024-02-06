VA to hold enrollment event Friday in Cape

John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center will enroll eligible veterans for VA services Friday in Cape Girardeau.
Veterans can enroll for services from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the VA clinic at 3015 William Street, across the parking lot from West Park Mall, VA officials said in a news release.
Dr. Patricia Hall, director of the Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based medical center, said, "This is a perfect time for Cape-area veterans to enroll for VA health care services."
Hall said in the release the VA soon will announce plans for a new clinic that will "add services and convenience for enrolled veterans."
Friday's enrollment event offers "a great opportunity to beat the rush," she said.
Hall said confusion often surrounds eligibility for VA services, with some veterans believing they are not eligible if they have health insurance or do not have combat experience.
"This is your chance to help your fellow veterans, because, in general, the more patients we have, the more services we can offer," Hall said in the release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.