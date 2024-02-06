VA set to construct new health center in Cape, completion set for 2022

Cape Girardeau will be home to a new, $47.4 million, 43,000-square-foot federal Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center.

Officials at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced plans for the new center Friday. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the new clinic location on Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of SoutheastHEALTH's cancer center.

The seven-acre site currently is home to a field of white crosses, reflecting an anti-abortion message.

The price tag includes design, construction and 20-year lease costs, according to Angela Smith, public affairs officer with the Poplar Bluff VA center.

Libby Johnson, center director, said in a news release the clinic will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and "several specialty care services and procedures."

Johnson Development LLC, no relation to Libby Johnson, will construct the health center.

The public will start seeing "on-the-ground progress very soon," Johnson said.

Completion is expected by 2022, she said.

"This clinic is another example of our national and agency commitment to serving veterans by providing more services closer to home," Johnson said.

"I hope all eligible veterans in the Cape Girardeau area will be sure to enroll," said Johnson, a Navy veteran from Perryville, Missouri.

The goal, she said, is to enroll 3,000 new veterans patients over the next two years leading up to the center opening.

Planning for the project dragged on for years.