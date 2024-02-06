All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 21, 2019
VA set to construct new health center in Cape, completion set for 2022
Cape Girardeau will be home to a new, $47.4 million, 43,000-square-foot federal Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center. Officials at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced plans for the new center Friday. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the new clinic location on Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of SoutheastHEALTH's cancer center...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
The artist rendering shows a proposed Veterans Affairs health care center for Cape Girardeau.
The artist rendering shows a proposed Veterans Affairs health care center for Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Cape Girardeau will be home to a new, $47.4 million, 43,000-square-foot federal Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center.

Officials at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced plans for the new center Friday. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the new clinic location on Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of SoutheastHEALTH's cancer center.

The seven-acre site currently is home to a field of white crosses, reflecting an anti-abortion message.

The price tag includes design, construction and 20-year lease costs, according to Angela Smith, public affairs officer with the Poplar Bluff VA center.

Libby Johnson, center director, said in a news release the clinic will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and "several specialty care services and procedures."

Johnson Development LLC, no relation to Libby Johnson, will construct the health center.

The public will start seeing "on-the-ground progress very soon," Johnson said.

Completion is expected by 2022, she said.

"This clinic is another example of our national and agency commitment to serving veterans by providing more services closer to home," Johnson said.

"I hope all eligible veterans in the Cape Girardeau area will be sure to enroll," said Johnson, a Navy veteran from Perryville, Missouri.

The goal, she said, is to enroll 3,000 new veterans patients over the next two years leading up to the center opening.

Planning for the project dragged on for years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, no relation to Angela Smith, last year blamed government "red tape" for project delays.

"We were all excited when the Cape veterans facility was named for expansion; unfortunately that excitement has been met with frustration as the project has been slowed by unrealistic and inappropriate red tape over construction requirements ... the type of requirements which provided no benefit to the veterans but simply served to increase costs to taxpayers," he said.

The VA subsequently removed "many of the regulatory hurdles," the congressman said.

In 2018, the Southeast Missourian reported nearly four years after Congress approved initial funding for construction of a new veterans health care center in Cape Girardeau, final design work was slated to begin.

Angela Smith said Friday the planning process simply "took longer" than expected.

"I don't think I would call it red tape. There were a series of things that happened ... We got some bids that didn't meet the requirements," she said.

"There were a series of complications that came up that I suppose could happen with any project," she said.

The new health center would replace the VA's existing outpatient clinic in Cape Girardeau with a larger facility providing more services.

The current VA outpatient clinic encompasses about 8,400 square feet of space in a commercial structure near West Park Mall. Smith said last year the existing facility provides primary medical care and mental health services. The outpatient clinic has been in operation near West Park Mall since moving its operations out of the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau in fall 2009.

Smith said in 2018 the Cape Girardeau clinic serves about 5,624 patients and, on average, about 1,900 monthly visits.

She said Friday that VA officials anticipate the new health center will serve "considerably more" veterans, including those from St. Louis and Southern Illinois.

"The bottom line is it is going to be great for veterans, and it is going to be great for Cape," she said.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy