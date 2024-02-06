VA pushing for increased health care enrollments

About seven in 10 veterans in and around Southeast Missouri who are eligible to access Department of Veterans Affairs health care do not use those benefits, VA officials said.

James Gebelhardt, enrollment supervisor at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, said the agency's "heat maps" show many eligible veterans have not enrolled in the VA system.

A push for increased veteran enrollment in the VA system comes as work continues on a VA medical center in Cape Girardeau. Officials expect to open the center to patients Feb. 1, and while existing VA offices in the region serve 5,000 veterans, officials anticipate the new center to serve as many as 8,000 veterans.

Reasons for non-usage

Tina Thomas, business office chief at the medical center said there are a number of commonly heard reasons for the low usage rate.

"A lot of times what we hear is veterans will say that they want to leave that care for the ones who really need it. So, the message is, it's not a pie. If you take a piece, it doesn't mean someone else can't have one. Actually, it's just the opposite. The more veterans enroll, the more services the VA can offer," she said.

Thomas said many veterans who have private insurance are reluctant to enroll for VA health care. She noted, though, that VA can bill private insurance for services provided.

Another reason given is a veteran might be in good health at the moment.

"Great, we love that. But someday you may not be and you don't want to wait until it's urgent to enroll and try to get familiar with the system. The really sad ones are when we get a call from a wife who says her husband had a stroke and needs to be in a VA nursing home but the process has never even been started," she explained.