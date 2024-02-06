All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 16, 2021

VA medical center still on track for February opening

Although rising costs and material shortages have caused building project delays from coast to coast, the Veterans Affairs Health Care Center under construction on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau remains on pace for an opening early next year...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
The VA Health Care Center, under construction at 711 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau and shown in this photo taken Monday remains on track to open in February 2022.
The VA Health Care Center, under construction at 711 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau and shown in this photo taken Monday remains on track to open in February 2022.JAY WOLZ

Although rising costs and material shortages have caused building project delays from coast to coast, the Veterans Affairs Health Care Center under construction on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau remains on pace for an opening early next year.

"As of right now, we are still on schedule with plans to take possession of the building in late November and tentatively open to patients sometime in February," said Libby Johnson, associate director at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Johnson is overseeing construction of the 45,000-square-foot health center that began in May 2020 and will serve as the facility's administrator. Originally budgeted at about $47.4 million, she said the project's final cost will be somewhat higher.

"I know we have some increased costs due to economic factors and some additional needs that were identified during construction," she said. "But I don't have exact numbers on those right now."

Johnson estimated work on the health center is about 80% complete. "Just some finishing touches, millwork, painting, etc. is going on now," she said.

Cardboard and plywood protect the lobby floor Tuesday at the VA Health Care Center under construction on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Cardboard and plywood protect the lobby floor Tuesday at the VA Health Care Center under construction on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.Submitted
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The existing VA clinic on William Street in front of West Park Mall has about 30 employees and serves approximately 5,000 enrolled veterans. The new outpatient facility will provide jobs for around 100 more employees and will serve an estimated 8,000 veterans.

"We've begun hiring already," Johnson said. "We will have a variety of positions hired in the next six months including nursing staff, physicians, ancillary support including lab, radiology and pharmacy personnel, administrative and clerical support, housekeeping and police officers."

A number of position openings have been posted on the VA's public job board, www.usajobs.gov.

General and specialized services for veterans at the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center will include primary care, mental health, gastroenterology, urology, dermatology, hematology/oncology, orthopedics, optometry, audiology, pain management, cardiology, pulmonology, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy and general outpatient surgery.

Enrollment information is available to veterans online at www.vets.gov or by calling (573) 778-4680.

The registration area at the VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau, shown here in this photo taken Tuesday, provides ample space to accommodate patient privacy needs. The $47.4 million outpatient medical facility is slated to open in February 2022.
The registration area at the VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau, shown here in this photo taken Tuesday, provides ample space to accommodate patient privacy needs. The $47.4 million outpatient medical facility is slated to open in February 2022.Submitted

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy