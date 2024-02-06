VA medical center still on track for February opening

Although rising costs and material shortages have caused building project delays from coast to coast, the Veterans Affairs Health Care Center under construction on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau remains on pace for an opening early next year.

"As of right now, we are still on schedule with plans to take possession of the building in late November and tentatively open to patients sometime in February," said Libby Johnson, associate director at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Johnson is overseeing construction of the 45,000-square-foot health center that began in May 2020 and will serve as the facility's administrator. Originally budgeted at about $47.4 million, she said the project's final cost will be somewhat higher.

"I know we have some increased costs due to economic factors and some additional needs that were identified during construction," she said. "But I don't have exact numbers on those right now."

Johnson estimated work on the health center is about 80% complete. "Just some finishing touches, millwork, painting, etc. is going on now," she said.