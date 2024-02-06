All sections
NewsAugust 7, 2023

VA in Poplar Bluff to host pain clinic grand opening

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will hold a grand opening celebration event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, for its new Integrated Pain Management Clinic. The event will be at the main facility at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. A ribbon-cutting with brief remarks is planned, followed by a tour of the clinic, according to a news release from the VA. Additionally, light refreshments will be served...

Daily American Republic

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will hold a grand opening celebration event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, for its new Integrated Pain Management Clinic. The event will be at the main facility at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd.

A ribbon-cutting with brief remarks is planned, followed by a tour of the clinic, according to a news release from the VA. Additionally, light refreshments will be served.

The event will take place in the clinic's waiting room, on the first floor of the main facility, near the north entrance.

The Integrated Pain Management Clinic takes a multi-disciplinary approach to pain management, with a team consisting of a nurse practitioner, physical therapist, psychologist and pharmacist using the latest modalities and technology, according to the VA. Clinicians also work closely with a veteran's primary care provider to develop a customized plan for each patient.

The end result, according to Dr. Karis Ivie, the facility's pain management, opioid safety and prescription drug monitoring program coordinator, is veterans will "get a broader spectrum of care than is typically available in the private sector."

The clinic features three exam rooms and a physical therapy room.

Patients seeking an appointment in the Integrated Pain Management Clinic must be referred by their primary care team, Ivie said.

For more information about the Integrated Pain Management Clinic or other services at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, call (573) 686-4151.

