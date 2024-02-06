UWSEMO purchases downtown space, will move in April

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) will be moving into a new location this spring.

UWSEMO executive director Elizabeth Shelton said in a Tuesday, Jan. 21, news release that the organization, currently located at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road, had acquired a downtown Cape Girardeau building at 16 N. Spanish St.

The new location will operate as both an office space and a Community Childcare Resource Center. It will provide classes and services to support parents and child care providers, though it will not be a day care service itself.