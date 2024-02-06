All sections
NewsJanuary 21, 2025

UWSEMO purchases downtown space, will move in April

United Way of Southeast Missouri is relocating to downtown Cape Girardeau in the spring. Its new space will serve as an office and Community Childcare Resource Center, aiming to support parents and providers.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
United Way of Southeast Missouri will have a new office space in April. In a Tuesday, Jan. 21, news release, the organization’s executive director Elizabeth Shelton, at right, announced it would be moving from Mount Auburn Road to a downtown space on Spanish Street.
United Way of Southeast Missouri will have a new office space in April. In a Tuesday, Jan. 21, news release, the organization’s executive director Elizabeth Shelton, at right, announced it would be moving from Mount Auburn Road to a downtown space on Spanish Street.Southeast Missouri file

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) will be moving into a new location this spring.

UWSEMO executive director Elizabeth Shelton said in a Tuesday, Jan. 21, news release that the organization, currently located at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road, had acquired a downtown Cape Girardeau building at 16 N. Spanish St.

The new location will operate as both an office space and a Community Childcare Resource Center. It will provide classes and services to support parents and child care providers, though it will not be a day care service itself.

“We are thrilled to move our operations back to downtown Cape after nearly 10 years,” Shelton said in the news release. “The Resource Center will house United for Childcare, a program we spent the last year developing to address the critical shortage of childcare providers in Southeast Missouri.”

Shelton said UWSEMO is seeking additional funding to help launch the program, with a tentative start date in the summer. Her organization will not occupy its downtown location until April.

In commemoration of the new space, UWSEMO is holding an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 25. The event is free and open to all. Additional information will become available as the event draws near.

