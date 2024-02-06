UWSEMO, community groups to host workforce development event

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is partnering with regional and national partners to host a workforce development event aimed at supporting economic mobility.

Alongside the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, UWSEMO will encourage collaboration between banks and community organizations to inspire new workforce development initiatives.

Their event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center at 1080 S. Silver Springs Rd.

Registration and networking will start at 10:30 a.m.

Among other program announcements, the Urban League will announce the expansion of its Save Our Sons + Sisters initiative to the Southeast Missouri region.

“We are looking to bring everything that we do here in St. Louis to that area (Southeast Missouri) in terms of connecting people to opportunities,” Save Our Sons regional director Tydrell Stevens said.

Save Our Sons + Sisters is a workforce development program that teaches participants skills such as marketability, pathways to promotion and how to acquire jobs.

They also connect individuals with classes that can teach them about more direct skills for specific career fields.