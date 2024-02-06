UW SEMO director gets probation, some jail time on DWI charge

The executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri has received a sentence for a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Alan Beussink sentenced Shelton to 180 days in jail but suspended execution of the sentence in lieu of two years of probation. Shelton must also complete 40 hours of community service.

As a condition to her probation, Shelton must serve four days of shock time in Cape Girardeau County jail. She will serve those four days in two 48-hour periods, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alex Balbes.

She will not have to serve the remaining 176 days of her sentence if she successfully completes her probation.

Shelton pleaded guilty Dec. 14.