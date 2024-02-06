All sections
NewsDecember 27, 2021

UW SEMO director gets probation, some jail time on DWI charge

The executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri has received a sentence for a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Judge Alan Beussink sentenced Shelton to 180 days in jail but suspended execution of the sentence in lieu of two years of probation. Shelton must also complete 40 hours of community service...

Monica Obradovic
Elizabeth Shelton
Elizabeth Shelton

The executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri has received a sentence for a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Alan Beussink sentenced Shelton to 180 days in jail but suspended execution of the sentence in lieu of two years of probation. Shelton must also complete 40 hours of community service.

As a condition to her probation, Shelton must serve four days of shock time in Cape Girardeau County jail. She will serve those four days in two 48-hour periods, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alex Balbes.

She will not have to serve the remaining 176 days of her sentence if she successfully completes her probation.

Shelton pleaded guilty Dec. 14.

Shelton previously faced a class E felony charge. Under Missouri State Statutes, Class E felony charges are reserved for persistent offenders of driving while intoxicated.

A complaint filed by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's Office in October listed two previous DWI guilty verdicts Shelton faced in the 1990s.

Balbes decided to amend Shelton's charge to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement based on the individual circumstances of the case, he said.

Cape Girardeau Police arrested Shelton on Sept. 17 after a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway. In a probable cause statement, the arresting officer wrote Shelton exhibited signs of impairment such as slurred speech and trouble keeping her balance.

Shelton's lawyer filed a petition on Sept. 28 to allow Shelton to keep her license.

United Way of Southeast Missouri board president Brandy McIntire provided a statement on behalf of the board in light of Shelton's sentencing: "The United Way of Southeast Missouri board continues to follow every aspect of the legal process, which is not yet complete. Meanwhile, the organization's work continues without interruption. United Way of Southeast Missouri has not changed organizationally and continues to provide critical support to our community partners and individuals in its Southeast Missouri service region."

Local News
