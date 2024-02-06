Utility work to cause closure of Broadway

Broadway at Harmony Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday for utility work.
The work is expected to last two days, pending weather, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau.
Detours will be available and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes but still support businesses in the affected area, the release said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.