Utilities push for law change on rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri utility companies on Wednesday asked lawmakers to change state law to help them pay for infrastructure improvements.

The proposal drew broad opposition from consumer advocates and companies such as Wal-Mart.

Republican Sen. Ed Emery said his bill would allow the utilities to recoup costs for infrastructure improvements more quickly.

Ameren Missouri and other utilities argued it could lead to an uptick in consumption, potentially lowering rates across the board.

"It promotes growth and jobs throughout Missouri and enables our infrastructure to be modernized, all within the current Public Service Commission framework," Kansas City Power and Light lobbyist Jason Klindt told a Senate committee.