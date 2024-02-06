USPS struggling to deliver mail; staffing, workplace rules blamed

The United States Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau area is struggling to get the mail out.

Staffing shortages, workplace rules and alleged management decisions relating to resource deployment are to blame for delivery delays, according an American Postal Union representative and two employees speaking on the condition of anonymity. According to them, the problems are affecting delivery in all of Southeast Missouri, including the Bootheel. Reports of slow mail delivery around the country have bubbled to the surface as well.

The people who spoke with the Southeast Missourian contend carriers and clerks are working long hours of overtime and several mail routes are regularly not being delivered on a daily basis in the area. Meanwhile, 11 "standby" employees are being paid full-time wages to perform no daily duties, sometimes working puzzles, they said, as customers consistently call the post office with complaints. Based on a 40-hour week, the Cape Girardeau post office is leaving 440 hours of labor sitting in break rooms, according to the situation described by a union representative, Greg Davidson.

Davidson said the worst of the issues can be traced back to February 2022, when decisions at the national level, made in what has been termed an "excess event", ceased Cape Girardeau's sorting operations and placed 17 clerks on "standby". In addition, another six maintenance positions were eliminated, and those maintenance workers were placed on "standby".

Four of the six maintenance employees remain as standby employees, Davidson said. He explained the seven clerks have officially been cleared as standby employees from the February 2022 "excessing" event and can be worked at any time. The maintenance workers are still officially operating under standby status rules and are not supposed to work in other positions while under the standby timeline, Davidson said, "wasting hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Standby status is part of a union agreement that states employees cannot be laid off or reassigned during periods of low-mail volume. The opposite is occurring in the Cape Girardeau office. Mail volume is too high for the current workers to maintain traditional post office standards of daily delivery.

The standby employees were protected by the union, and placed on paid standby to jump into positions as they became needed. Davidson contended USPS is refusing to work the standby employees because USPS wants to prove on paper that more positions and resources are not needed. Management's goal, he said he believes, is to eliminate positions once the standby employees eventually drop off the payroll for one reason or another.

Of the 17 clerks, 10 went back to jobs at the plant, Davidson said. Meanwhile, mail is getting to carriers late, because the processing center and the clerks cannot handle the high volume. Some items, particularly parcels from Amazon, are not processed immediately, Davidson and others reported. A shortened carrier staff is then expected to deliver routes for up to 12 hours a day, and there are not enough carriers to cover all the routes.

Davidson said employees use the words "crazy" and "insane" every day to describe the situation at the post office.

Management response

Meanwhile, USPS has declined to publicly acknowledge a problem. Davidson said the local postmaster who recently took the position, Dustin Redden, a longtime post office supervisor, is not at fault for most of the problems in the delayed deliveries. He said Redden is working long hours and is trying his best but the decisions relating to staffing are primarily made above his rank.

Redden, when reached by text, told the Southeast Missourian that the point of contact for media inquiries is Mark Inglett, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Southeast Missourian reached out to Inglett with specific questions regarding carrier shortages and open routes. Inglett did not address those questions, instead issuing the following statement: "The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and the Cape Girardeau Post Office is making sure all mail is delivered timely and accurately. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station."

When a reporter followed up that response with more specific questions and a request to talk to local leadership in Cape Girardeau, Inglett did not respond.

Davidson disputed Inglett's statement. He said the post office typically receives more than a dozen phone calls a day complaining about not receiving their mail. No changes have been made to address the problem, so Davidson has issued complaints with the Office of the Inspector General. He estimated the USPS has wasted as much as $2 million locally by not working the fully paid standby employees, while also paying out huge sums of overtime to overworked and exhausted employees. He encouraged customers to call their federal officeholders with complaints.

He said the staffing issues are also affecting safety in the workplace.

"The plant and post office are falling apart," he said. "We have bathrooms that are closed, and we can't get them repaired. A few weeks ago, we brought up issues with the management of post office operations and cited numerous safety hazards. They put in work orders for people outside the area, who couldn't get to it immediately, when we have people sitting here who could help. I was forced to file OSHA complaints on that."

He said employees are "exasperated."