For Scott City Mayor Norman Brant, approving a use tax is "a no-brainer."

Brant said Wednesday a use tax could generate $200,000 or more annually if passed by voters Nov. 2. Revenue generated from the tax may go toward street improvements and boosting city employees' pay scale.

Brant said the proposed levy, also referred to as an internet sales tax, will be identical to Scott City's current 1.75% sales tax if passed by a simple majority vote.

A use tax is not a double tax, Brant said. Residents would never pay a use and sales tax at the same time. It would only levy a tax on goods bought online and from out-of-state companies.

As more people opt to buy items online, Brant said cities miss out on potential revenue since the purchases currently aren't eligible for sales tax.

Brant encouraged residents to buy local and purchase goods from Scott City, Cape Girardeau and Jackson stores. However, the mayor noted Scott City has one of the lowest sales-tax rates compared to nearby cities.

"You can buy something [online in Scott City] and pay the use tax, and it'd still be cheaper than if you go to town and buy it," Brant said.

Brant said he hoped to apply a portion of use-tax funds to raise the pay of city employees. The city is well staffed, according to Brant, but he wants to ensure Scott City maintains its employee retention as government wages rise elsewhere.