Use tax has third straight double-digit Cape Girardeau County increase

For the third consecutive month, Missouri Department of Revenue has posted sizable increases in use-tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County,

The county use tax is a levy on online and out-of-state transactions.

Voters in the cities of Cape Girardeau and Scott City have OK'd a use tax but Jackson has not enacted such a levy.

In September, DOR remitted $353,242.14 to Cape Girardeau County in use tax, 41% more than was received in the same month a year ago.

In August, an 85% increase year-to-year was noted, with $642,825.24 received.

In July, a 127% hike from 2022 was seen, $383,610.83.

Overall, for the first nine months of 2023, $2,878,040.34 in use-tax monies have been received in Cape Girardeau County, representing a 23% increase from January through September 2022.

"A great portion (of revenue growth) is due to the Wayfair decision," said Roger Hudson, county treasurer, referring to a June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminating the requirement that a seller must have a physical presence in a state in order for appropriate taxes to be collected and remitted to states such as Missouri.