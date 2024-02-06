Use tax at issue in only contested Jackson aldermen race

In Jackson’s only contested aldermanic race, the two candidates disagree on a major issue: whether a use tax should be imposed.
Ward 4 incumbent Tommy Kimbel is in favor of the measure on the April 2 ballot, and challenger Steven Lee opposes it.
If the use tax is approved by voters, purchases from out-of-state retailers — including online purchases and those from out-of-state building materials suppliers — would be subject to a 2.5 percent sales tax, the same rate as in-Jackson purchases.
Cape Girardeau County and several communities near Jackson already have a use tax in place.
Kimbel said he is “very much in favor” of the use tax. “It’s going to be good for Jackson,” he said, noting this is not a double tax and won’t raise existing taxes.
With the measure, “all tax revenue stays in Jackson,” Kimbel added.
Kimbel, who served on the Jackson police force for 17 years and has served as an alderman for seven years, said he thinks the measure would help fund needed projects, including a new pool and new streetlights on East Jackson Boulevard.
“Since I moved here (42 years ago), Jackson has grown tremendously,” Kimbel said, noting the city limits have extended and the population has topped 15,000 residents.
In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Lee said he is opposed to the use tax.
“Unless I am mistaken, the good people of Jackson have said no twice already, and after the first time we should have been done with the issue,” Lee wrote. “I think our city government should look into attracting more small businesses that can help us with our stagnant sales taxes.”
Lee wrote he thinks one of the biggest challenges facing Jackson is “how to balance our small-town feel and look and keep from constricting our residents with new rules.
“I moved here because of the small-town feel and look, and feel we are slowly being pushed toward big city rules and taxes. So to address the issue, we have to stop pushing the residents of Jackson into big city politics and beliefs,” Lee wrote.
Kimbel said he would like to see more businesses and jobs brought to Jackson.
As an alderman, Kimbel is most proud of his role on the city’s building committee in planning for the new police station.
It took five years to bring the project together, Kimbel said, from the first meeting to the groundbreaking held Thursday.
“It’s turned out good,” Kimbel said.
Kimbel said being an alderman has given him a different perspective than he had in his years as a patrolman.
“I understand now the reason higher-ups make the decisions they do,” he said. Before, “I didn’t realize the responsibility we have. It’s to the whole city, not just parts of it.”
Kimbel said he’s running because service is important to him. He attends City Church at 817 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, and said he’s training to be a deacon.
“I’m not bragging on myself,” Kimbel said. “I’m following God’s direction.”
In his email, Lee wrote, “I believe there has to be a voice of reason within the city government, and I am an independent person who has never been a follower, and believes this city has to slow down and help our citizens more. I will listen to the residents of my ward and city with an open-door policy. People need to know they are being heard for what they are saying and not what others want to believe that they hear.”
