Use tax at issue in only contested Jackson aldermen race

In Jackson’s only contested aldermanic race, the two candidates disagree on a major issue: whether a use tax should be imposed.

Tommy Kimbel

Ward 4 incumbent Tommy Kimbel is in favor of the measure on the April 2 ballot, and challenger Steven Lee opposes it.

Steven Lee

If the use tax is approved by voters, purchases from out-of-state retailers — including online purchases and those from out-of-state building materials suppliers — would be subject to a 2.5 percent sales tax, the same rate as in-Jackson purchases.

Cape Girardeau County and several communities near Jackson already have a use tax in place.

Kimbel said he is “very much in favor” of the use tax. “It’s going to be good for Jackson,” he said, noting this is not a double tax and won’t raise existing taxes.

With the measure, “all tax revenue stays in Jackson,” Kimbel added.

Kimbel, who served on the Jackson police force for 17 years and has served as an alderman for seven years, said he thinks the measure would help fund needed projects, including a new pool and new streetlights on East Jackson Boulevard.

“Since I moved here (42 years ago), Jackson has grown tremendously,” Kimbel said, noting the city limits have extended and the population has topped 15,000 residents.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Lee said he is opposed to the use tax.

“Unless I am mistaken, the good people of Jackson have said no twice already, and after the first time we should have been done with the issue,” Lee wrote. “I think our city government should look into attracting more small businesses that can help us with our stagnant sales taxes.”