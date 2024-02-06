Use of private firm for investigation questioned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The St. Louis prosecutor's office said Tuesday it has hired a Michigan firm to aid its investigation into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to try to ensure the probe remains independent.

Documents filed in court show St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Enterra LLC of Rochester Hills, Michigan, to help with an investigation of the Republican governor prompted by his recent acknowledgment of an extramarital affair in 2015.

A grand jury indicted Greitens on a felony charge of invasion of privacy Thursday. He's accused of taking a partially nude photo of the woman without her consent and transmitting it to a computer. Greitens has declined to publicly say whether he took the photo, but his attorneys have said he is innocent of the criminal charge.

A trial has been tentatively set for May 14. The investigation is continuing.

Greitens' attorney, Edward L. Dowd Jr., on Tuesday questioned why Gardner's office is using out-of-state investigators instead of local police and said Greitens had hoped for an even sooner trial date to clear his name.

"The damage to this guy that's being done every day is absurd," Dowd said of Greitens.

Gardner spokeswoman Susan Ryan said the office first asked St. Louis police for help but was directed to the FBI, which in turn said the investigation was out of its jurisdiction.

"So we hired a company that had the expertise we were looking for and that also did not have any relationships in the state of Missouri, because we wanted this to remain as independent as possible," Ryan said.

Dowd said he obtained the circuit attorney's contract with Enterra through an open records request. The contract, which Dowd filed as a court exhibit, shows Enterra was to be paid a $10,000 retainer, with its employees paid at a rate of $250 an hour plus reimbursement for "reasonable expenses."

The agreement states the investigative company would report directly to Gardner "either orally, or if requested, in written form."

Dowd, a former U.S. attorney who also worked on the Branch Davidian investigation in Waco, Texas, said he's never seen a situation in which a criminal case report was not in writing.