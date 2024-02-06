USDA accepting drought relief applications

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a program to assist farm producers after a damaging drought.

The USDAï¿½s Farm Service Agencyï¿½s county director, Terry Birk, announced in a news release Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties are approved to accept applications for the Emergency Conservation Program, or ECP, to address drought damages caused by prolonged periods of no or little rainfall in 2017.

Approved ECP practices include water facilities, pipelines, wells and related costs, according to the release.