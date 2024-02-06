U.S. Supreme Court to hear appeal of Bucklew case

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review the case of Russell Bucklew, who says his rare medical condition could cause him to choke on his own blood during an execution.

The justices said they would hear Bucklew's appeal. The court blocked Bucklew's execution in March after he argued a tumor in his throat is likely to rupture and bleed during the administration of the drugs that would be used to kill him.

Bucklew argues subjecting him to lethal injection would violate the Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The issue is whether Bucklew has to show there is another method of execution available that would reduce the risk of needless suffering.

Bucklew has proposed the state use lethal gas instead of an injection of pentobarbital, if the execution is carried out. Missouri law still provides for the option of lethal gas, but the state no longer has a gas chamber and has not used the method since 1965.

Murder victim Michael Sanders with his sons John Michael, left, and Zach. Submitted

Bucklew says it is likely he would essentially suffocate for two to three minutes if he is given a drug injection. The feeling of suffocation would last no more than 30 seconds using gas, he says.