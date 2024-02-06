U.S. Supreme Court ruling may eliminate need for use tax

Missouriï¿½s local governments may no longer have to rely on voter-approved use taxes to collect sales tax on online purchases from retailers outside their jurisdictions.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, on Thursday overruled a pair of decades-old decisions that made it difficult for states to collect sales tax from online businesses that didnï¿½t have a physical presence in their states.

Under the ruling, states can pass laws requiring out-of-state sellers to collect sales taxes.

Richard Sheets, deputy director of the Missouri Municipal League, said Friday he believes the ruling applies not only to state governments, but also to city and county governments.

The high courtï¿½s ruling made it clear online purchases constitute taxable retail sales just like those transactions that occurred in brick-and-mortar stores and businesses housed in a state.

As a result, Sheets said local governments should be able to levy their various sales taxes on all online purchases without having to seek voter approval of a use tax.

That could be good news for the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, which have been unable to pass use taxes.

ï¿½It is a hard tax to explain,ï¿½ Sheets said.

He said Missouriï¿½s lawmakers would have to write legislation governing the collection of taxes on online purchases. He predicted state lawmakers will file several bills in the 2019 legislative session on this issue.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner called the high courtï¿½s decision ï¿½a great ruling.ï¿½

Not only could it mean increased tax revenue for local governments, it also will level the ï¿½playing fieldï¿½ for local businesses, which have had to collect sales tax while their online competitors have not had to do so, Mehner said.

Local business owners, who collect the sales-tax revenue needed to fund services by local governments, have long complained about unfair competition from ever-growing internet retailers.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said eliminating the need for his city to pass a use tax to generate tax revenue from online sales ï¿½would be very nice.ï¿½

He added the ruling would make for fairer competition between local businesses and online companies.