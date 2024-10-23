All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 23, 2024

U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley made a campaign stop in Cape Girardeau as he is running for reelection to his senate seat.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley speaks to a crowd at a campaign stop in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Oct. 23, right outside of the Baker Implement Co. storefront. Hawley is currently running for reelection to his senate seat.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley speaks to a crowd at a campaign stop in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Oct. 23, right outside of the Baker Implement Co. storefront. Hawley is currently running for reelection to his senate seat.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri made a campaign stop in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hawley's message Wednesday focused on Missouri "values" and pledges to crack down on immigration, support pro-life legislation and challenge transgender rights.

The Republican senior senator is running for reelection and faces Democrat Lucas Kunce in the Nov. 5 general election.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy