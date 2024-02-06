U.S. Senate race tops election ballot for Tuesday

A fiercely contested U.S. Senate race tops the statewide ballot in Missouri as voters prepare to go to the polls Tuesday.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is challenged by Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley. Polls suggest the race is a tossup.
Both candidates have flooded the airwaves with television commercials, mostly attacking each other.
The Senate race in recent weeks has drowned out much of the debate on the seven statewide issues as well as the race for state auditor.
Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, faces a Republican challenge from Saundra McDowell.
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot, along with three propositions.
Amendment 1 would change the process for redrawing state legislative districts.
Amendments 2 and 3 and Proposition C would legalize medical marijuana.
Amendment 4 would remove some restrictions on the operation of bingo games.
Proposition B would increase the minimum wage.
Proposition D would raise the fuel tax.
There are several area races on the ballot, too.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, is seeking re-election to the 8th District seat in Southeast and south central Missouri. He is opposed by Festus, Missouri, Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Jonathan Shell of Fredericktown, Missouri. Shell ran unsuccessfully against Smith in 2016.
There are three state representative races in the area, including one contest for an open seat.
Republican Barry Hovis, who lives near Gordonville, and Democratic candidate Gayla Dace, who lives near Oak Ridge, are competing in House District 146 to replace state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, who is term limited.
The legislative district covers most of Cape Girardeau County, including Jackson.
In House District 147, which encompasses the City of Cape Girardeau, incumbent Republican Kathy Swan faces a challenge from pastor Renita Green, a Democrat.
In District 145, Republican state Rep. Rick Francis is opposed by Democrat Ronald Pember.
Pember, who lost in a three-way race with Francis and Constitution Party candidate Victoria ï¿½Toriï¿½ Proffer two years ago, has been in poor health and has not actively campaigned this fall.
Francis of Perryville, Missouri, is seeking re-election to a second term in the House district, which covers Bollinger and Madison counties and part of Perry County.
There are several races for offices in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Bollinger counties.
The majority of those contests are in Scott County, where voters will elect a presiding commissioner, prosecutor, treasurer and associate circuit judge.
Longtime Democratic presiding commissioner Jamie Burger is challenged by Republican Jim Glueck of Kelso, Missouri.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd, a Democrat, is opposed by Republican attorney Amanda Oesch.
Treasurer Glenda Enderle, a Democrat, faces opposition from Republican Joe Bill Davis of Benton, Missouri.
Democratic incumbent Scott Horman faces a re-election challenge for Division 5 associate circuit judge from Republican Zac Horack, an assistant prosecutor for the county.
There is only one contested race in Cape Girardeau County. Republican Barbara Gholson and Democratic candidate Carrie Michelle Robert are seeking to replace retiring county Collector Diane Diebold.
In Perry County, voters will elect a new presiding commissioner. The contest pits Republican Mike Sauer against Democrat Mark Gremaud. The winner will replace retiring Presiding Commissioner Carl ï¿½Topperï¿½ Leuckel.
Bollinger County voters will decide one contested race for county office. The race for circuit clerk is between Democrat Cindy Yount and Republican Dana Mayfield. The winner will replace Jeaneal Vandeven, who is retiring.
