U.S. Senate race tops election ballot for Tuesday

A fiercely contested U.S. Senate race tops the statewide ballot in Missouri as voters prepare to go to the polls Tuesday.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is challenged by Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley. Polls suggest the race is a tossup.

Both candidates have flooded the airwaves with television commercials, mostly attacking each other.

The Senate race in recent weeks has drowned out much of the debate on the seven statewide issues as well as the race for state auditor.

Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, faces a Republican challenge from Saundra McDowell.

There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot, along with three propositions.

Amendment 1 would change the process for redrawing state legislative districts.

Amendments 2 and 3 and Proposition C would legalize medical marijuana.

Amendment 4 would remove some restrictions on the operation of bingo games.

Proposition B would increase the minimum wage.

Proposition D would raise the fuel tax.

There are several area races on the ballot, too.

Legislative races

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, is seeking re-election to the 8th District seat in Southeast and south central Missouri. He is opposed by Festus, Missouri, Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Jonathan Shell of Fredericktown, Missouri. Shell ran unsuccessfully against Smith in 2016.

There are three state representative races in the area, including one contest for an open seat.

Republican Barry Hovis, who lives near Gordonville, and Democratic candidate Gayla Dace, who lives near Oak Ridge, are competing in House District 146 to replace state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, who is term limited.